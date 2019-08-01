Romine's blast helps Yankees defeat Diamondbacks

Austin Romine hit a go-ahead two-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning as the New York Yankees beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 Wednesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Jul 31, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Romine (28) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Romine homered approximately 30 minutes after the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline passed without a major deal for the Yankees and his blast gave New York a 4-3 lead. He put a jolt into a crowd that sat through a 36-minute rain delay and thunderstorms when he hammered a first-pitch breaking ball from Yoshihisa Hirano (3-5) into the left-field seats.

Mike Tauchman also hit a two-run homer in the second off Arizona starter Zack Greinke, who was later dealt to the Houston Astros for four prospects. Tauchman singled off left-hander Andrew Chafin before Romine hit his fourth homer.

New York added three runs in the eighth on an RBI groundout by Didi Gregorius, a run-scoring double by Gleyber Torres and an RBI single by Cameron Maybin.

The Yankees won for the fourth time in 10 games on a day in which Masahiro Tanaka slogged through four-plus innings. Coming off allowing 12 runs in Boston on Thursday, Tanaka allowed two runs on five hits.

He was lifted after allowing consecutive singles in the fifth to Jarrod Dyson and Wilmer Flores. Arizona then scored three times off Chad Green.

Arizona’s first run scored on a fielder’s choice by Eduardo Escobar. Dyson scored when Escobar’s fly ball dropped in front of Maybin in right but the Yankees recorded the force at second on Flores.

The Diamondbacks tied the game on a sacrifice fly by Jake Lamb that scored Escobar. They took the lead when center fielder Aaron Hicks overthrew the ball to third baseman Gio Urshela for an error, allowing David Peralta to score.

Green kept it a one-run game by getting Nick Ahmed on a warning track fly ball. Tommy Kahnle, Adam Ottavino, and Zack Britton pitched a scoreless inning apiece.

Ottavino (4-3) was credited with the win when Romine homered. Aroldis Chapman allowed an RBI double to Peralta but converted 27th save in 32 chances after Nestor Cortes Jr. allowed a homer to Tim Locastro to start the ninth.

Greinke allowed two runs and two hits in five innings and did not return after play was halted in the middle of the sixth. Shortly after the 36-minute delay ended, reports surfaced that the Diamondbacks traded him while also acquiring Mike Leake from the Seattle Mariners.

The Diamondbacks lost for the eighth time in 13 games and were unable to sweep the four-game season series from the Yankees.

—Field Level Media