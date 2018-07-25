FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 3:47 AM / in 2 hours

Reports: Yankees agree to deal for Orioles LHP Britton

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The New York Yankees have agreed to a deal to acquire left-handed reliever Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 15, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Zach Britton (53) pitches during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Orioles reportedly will receive three prospects, with right-hander Dillon Tate headlining the return, and left-hander Josh Rogers and right-hander Cody Carroll also in the package.

Tate was scratched from his Tuesday start at Double-A Trenton, according to The Athletic. The 24-year-old is the Yankees’ ninth-ranked prospect, per MLB.com.

With the Yankees, Britton would serve as a setup man in front of star closer Aroldis Chapman. New York pursued Orioles shortstop Manny Machado before he was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers last week.

Britton, a two-time All-Star, is making $12 million this year and will be a free agent at season’s end.

The Yankees, who are five games back of the Boston Red Sox in the American League East after Tuesday’s results, have a major-league-best 2.75 bullpen ERA this season.

The Orioles defeated the Red Sox 7-6 on Tuesday, with Baltimore manager Buck Showalter refraining from using Britton in the ninth to close out the game, which featured a brief rain delay.

“There’s something going on. I thought it was in the best interest ... of Zach and the organization for Zach not to pitch in that situation,” Showalter told reporters. “It wasn’t weather-related.”

Britton has four saves and a 3.45 ERA in 16 games this season, beginning the year on the 60-day disabled list following right Achilles surgery during the offseason. He was activated from the DL on June 11.

The 30-year-old posted a 2.89 ERA in 38 appearances in 2017, missing time due to a forearm injury. He saw his AL record streak of consecutive saves converted snapped at 60 during the season.

Britton had a run of 43 straight appearances without allowing a run in 2016, the longest such streak of scoreless outings in modern baseball history. He posted a 0.54 ERA in 69 outings that year, converted all 47 of his save opportunities and finished fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting.

For his career, Britton has a 3.22 ERA in 306 games (46 starts) in eight seasons with Baltimore.

Tate, 24, came to the Yankees from the Texas Rangers in the 2016 Carlos Beltran trade. The former first-round pick, No. 4 overall in 2015, has a 3.38 ERA in 15 starts with Trenton this season.

Rogers and Carroll are both on the roster at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Rogers, 24, is 6-8 with a 3.95 ERA in 19 starts. Carroll, 25, has nine saves and a 2.38 ERA in 32 relief appearances, striking out 55 batters in 41 2/3 innings.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
