Torres guides Yankees past O's in opener of DH

Gleyber Torres homered in consecutive at-bats, and the New York Yankees hit four homers in a 5-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the opener of a doubleheader Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

May 15, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres (25) hits a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Yankees Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Torres recorded his fourth career multi-homer game and second this season. He also hit two homers in Baltimore on April 4.

Torres led off the second and fourth by connecting off right-hander David Hess (1-5). He hammered a 0-1 fastball onto the netting above Monument Park in center field to tie the game at 2-2, then hit a 3-1 slider just over the left field fence to put New York up 4-3.

Gary Sanchez and Cameron Maybin also homered for the Yankees, who are 19-7 in their last 26 games. Sanchez homered in the first by hitting a 443-foot blast, and Maybin homered in the second.

Mike Tauchman, who was called up to be New York’s 26th man, added an RBI single that scored Gio Urshela in the fourth. Urshela scored after reaching on a three-base error by Trey Mancini in right field.

Mancini and Renato Nunez homered for the Orioles, who are 2-5 against the Yankees this season. Mancini homered off J.A. Happ (3-3) in the first, and Nunez got Happ in the fourth.

Baltimore’s other run came on an RBI double by Austin Wynns in the second.

Happ won his second straight start, allowing three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three, walked none and threw 64 pitches.

Adam Ottavino recorded the final two outs of the sixth and the first out of the seventh by striking out Hanser Alberto with a runner on second. Tommy Kahnle struck out two with a man on second to end the seventh.

Zack Britton pitched a perfect eighth, and Aroldis Chapman worked around a two-out double to Joey Rickard in a scoreless ninth.

Hess allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits in six innings. He struck out six, walked one and allowed a career-high four homers.

It was the fourth time this year Hess allowed at least two homers, after entering the game with the third-highest home-run rate per nine innings (2.78) in the majors.

