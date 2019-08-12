Yankees hit four homers to beat Orioles in Game 1

Didi Gregorius and Gleyber Torres hit early homers as the New York Yankees went deep two more times against the Baltimore Orioles in an 8-5 victory Monday afternoon in the opener of a day-night doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

Aug 12, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela (29) is congratulated by shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Yankees Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Gio Urshela and Cameron Maybin hit solo homers as the Yankees won for the 11th time in 13 games by hitting all four homers off Baltimore starter Gabriel Ynoa (1-7).

New York left-hander James Paxton (8-6) won his third straight start, allowing three runs on five hits in six innings. He gave up solo homers to Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander on 0-2 pitches on a day in which he struck out seven and walked two.

The Yankees improved to 14-2 in the season series with the Orioles and won their 13th straight meeting with Baltimore. They extended their record for homers against one opponent in a single season to 56 against Baltimore.

Gregorius hit a three-run homer three batters into the bottom of the first inning, his ninth of the season. Torres hit his 11th homer against the Orioles and 24th of the season two batters after Gregorius connected.

Urshela hit a 461-foot drive with one out in the fifth and Maybin followed Urshela’s 18th homer by connecting with two outs in the sixth.

The Orioles lost for the sixth time in seven games and have allowed 245 homers through their first 118 games. The major league record is 258 by the 2016 Cincinnati Reds.

Baltimore held a 1-0 lead four batters into the game on a sacrifice fly by Renato Nunez but the Yankees homered off Ynoa’s fastball in the bottom half and took a 5-1 lead on an RBI double by Urshela in the second.

Mancini’s 28th homer made it 5-2 with two outs in the third and Santander’s 10th homer made it 6-3 with one out in the sixth. After Maybin homered, Gregorius nearly hit a second homer but center fielder Stevie Wilkerson made a leaping catch at the fence, and the shortstop settled for a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Ynoa allowed seven runs on seven hits in six innings. He allowed a career-worst four homers, struck out three and walked one.

After Tommy Kahnle pitched a scoreless seventh for the Yankees, Luis Cessa got one out in the eighth and allowed a bases-loaded groundout to Nunez. Zack Britton entered after the Orioles loaded the bases again and allowed a walk to Jace Peterson that made it 8-5 before retiring Wilkerson.

Aroldis Chapman tossed a scoreless ninth for his 32nd save in 37 chances.

