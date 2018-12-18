Reports: Yankees hire Beltran as special assistant to GM

FILE PHOTO: Jul 14, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Carlos Beltran (15) hits a double during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports - 10160256

Former nine-time All-Star Carlos Beltran is poised to join the New York Yankees as a special assistant to general manager Brian Cashman, MLB.com and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Beltran, who played with the Yankees from 2014-16, is expected to play a role in the recruitment of superstar free agent Manny Machado, according to the reports.

Machado and his representatives are meeting with the Yankees on Wednesday in New York. Though it’s not clear if Beltran will be a part of those meetings, he does share the same agent as Machado — Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group.

Machado met with the Chicago White Sox on Monday and is expected to meet with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

Beltran retired after the 2017 season, capping off a 20-year career by helping the Houston Astros to their first World Series title.

Beltran interviewed for the Yankees managing job last season, a post that went to Aaron Boone. But Beltran declined to join the front office at that time. Beltran told the Post’s Sherman that he’s hoping to “learn the game from a different perspective.”

