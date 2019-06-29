Yanks, Red Sox tab extra players for London series

Jun 6, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees shortstop Thairo Estrada (30) hits to get on base after a throwing error by Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (not shown) in the second inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox each added a 26th player ahead of their historic game tonight in London.

The teams were allowed to bring 28 players overseas for the trip and to have 26 active players for the two-game series, the first Major League Baseball games to be played in Europe.

The Yankees activated infielder Thairo Estrada, while the Red Sox chose to activate first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis.

Travis has appeared in eight games this season, batting .167 with no home runs and one RBI. But in 57 games at Triple-A Pawtucket, Travis has posted a .270 average, hit five home runs and scored 32 runs.

Estrada made his MLB debut this season and has hit .280 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 50 at-bats.

In another roster swap, the Red Sox placed left-hander Brian Johnson on the 10-day injured list and replaced him with right-hander Hector Velazquez. Johnson was sidelined with a medical issue unrelated to baseball, but he is expected to return to the team at some point this season.

