Yankees' Sabathia on ump Hernandez: 'Absolutely terrible'

CC Sabathia had harsh words for umpire Angel Hernandez following Tuesday night’s series-clinching 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox, saying Hernandez isn’t worthy of handling postseason games.

“He’s absolutely terrible,” said Sabathia, who gave up three runs on five hits over three innings, with two walks and a strikeout. “He was terrible behind the plate (Tuesday). He was terrible at first base [in Monday’s game]. It’s amazing how he’s getting jobs umpiring in these playoff games.”

Asked if Hernandez was the reason the Yankees lost, Sabathia replied, “”Not at all.”

“But he shouldn’t be around these playoff games,” Sabathia, who finished with 35 strikes on 59 pitches, added. “He’s always bad. He’s a bad umpire.”

Hernandez’s assignment as home-plate umpire for Game 4 became a talking point after he was criticized for his performance at Game 3 on Monday. Four plays at first base were reviewed in the first four innings, and three were overturned. Many players have been critical of Hernandez as an umpire in the past, and prominent former players including newly enshrined Chipper Jones expressed their disapproval during Monday’s game.

Sabathia said he thinks there should be a way to remove an umpire from other games in a series after having a poor performance.

“Yeah, that’s what we do,” he said. “We have a bad night, we don’t get to play. I don’t understand why he’s doing playoff games.”

Boston starter Rick Porcello, who allowed one run on five hits and no walks in five innings while throwing 48 of 65 pitches for strikes, had no such problems with Hernandez’s performance.

“Throw the ball over the plate, CC,” Porcello said when asked about Sabathia’s comments. “I thought Angel Hernandez called a good game. You gotta get the ball over the white part of the plate and then you get the strikes called.”

Hernandez, a 57-year-old born in Cuba, filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball in 2017, claiming he has been passed over for promotions and postseason assignments. The case was moved last week from southern Ohio, where Hernandez’s lawyer initially filed it, to New York after U.S. District Court Judge Michael R. Barrett ruled in favor of the league.

Since the filing, Hernandez has been chosen to work the 2017 All-Star Game and games in each of the last two postseasons.

