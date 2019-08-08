White Sox, Yankees to play at Field of Dreams in 2020

Is this heaven? The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will find out when they play at the fabled Field of Dreams in Iowa next season.

A temporary 8,000-seat ballpark will be constructed for the Aug. 13, 2020 contest at the site where the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner was filmed.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Thursday. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

Construction at the site in Dyersville, Iowa, will begin Tuesday, one year before the game is played. Dimensions of the facility were not announced.

The Thursday game will be considered a White Sox home date, with both teams off Friday before resuming their three-game series in Chicago on Saturday.

Nominated for three Academy Awards, including best picture, “Field of Dreams” told the story of Ray Kinsella (played by Costner) interacting with “Shoeless” Joe Jackson and other players who were banned from baseball in the 1919 Black Sox scandal.

—Field Level Media