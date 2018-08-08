Andujar lifts Yanks past White Sox in 13 innings

Rookie Miguel Andujar hit a two-out tiebreaking single in the top of the 13th inning as the New York Yankees survived a blown save by Zach Britton and outlasted the Chicago White Sox for a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night.

Aug 7, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu (79) celebrates his two run home run with catcher Omar Narvaez (38) during the tenth inning against the New York Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Six innings after hitting a game-tying homer, Andujar delivered his first career RBI in extra innings when he lined a 1-0 changeup from Luis Avilan (2-1) in front of left fielder Nicky Delmonico.

The hit scored Didi Gregorius, who started the rally with a four-pitch walk off Avilan. Gregorius moved to second on Luke Voit’s single, and Andujar followed with his clutch hit.

Sonny Gray (9-8) made his third career relief appearance and earned the win. Removed from the rotation in favor of Lance Lynn on Saturday, Gray allowed a hit and a walk in three innings while striking out four.

Aug 7, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) hits an RBI single during the thirteenth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Gray survived trouble in the 12th by retiring Jose Abreu and ended the four-hour, 26-minute marathon by striking out Nicky Delmonico.

Gray’s first relief appearance since his first two career outings for the Oakland Athletics in 2013 was needed after the Yankees squandered a 3-1 lead in the 10th.

Giancarlo Stanton gave the Yankees the lead by hitting a two-run homer off Tyler Danish into the right-field seats, and in the bottom of the inning, New York was one out away from the win. Instead, Abreu hit a 1-1 high sinker over the center field fence to even the game.

The Yankees won for the second time in seven games on a night when they were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and struck out 13 times. New York’s pitchers combined for 20 strikeouts as the White Sox were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Andujar tied the game at 1-1 by homering off Chicago right-hander Reynaldo Lopez on the first pitch of the seventh.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Lopez took a no-hitter into the sixth, but Aaron Hicks ended the no-hit bid with a ground-rule double over the left field wall. Stanton reached on an infield single to third base thanks to some deft maneuvering by Hicks, who faked a dash home to distract Yolmer Sanchez.

Lopez allowed one run and four hits in seven innings, becoming the fifth White Sox starting pitcher to take a no-hitter into the sixth this year. He also was aided by Engel’s glove early on.

With one out in the fifth, Kyle Higashioka appeared to hit his fourth homer, but center fielder Adam Engel made a leaping catch at the wall.

Abreu’s sacrifice fly in the third accounted for Chicago’s only run off CC Sabathia, who allowed one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The 38-year-old left-hander set a season-high with 12 strikeouts, his most since Aug. 17, 2016, against Toronto. It was his 39th career double-digit strikeout game and 20th since joining the Yankees.

—Field Level Media