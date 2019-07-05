MLB to honor Yankees' Sabathia at All-Star Game

FILE PHOTO: Jun 24, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Retiring New York Yankees’ pitcher CC Sabathia will be honored on Tuesday at the All-Star Game in Cleveland, the city where his career began in 2001.

Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday that Major League Baseball will recognize his contributions to baseball and his community service before the game.

“We are delighted that CC and his family will join us in Cleveland, where his Major League career began,” Manfred said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating his many accomplishments during our All-Star Game festivities.”

The Indians selected Sabathia, a California native, in the first round of the 1998 draft. He pitched in Cleveland for seven-plus years, winning 106 games and the 2007 Cy Young Award.

In 2008, the Milwaukee Brewers, making a playoff push, acquired Sabathia, and he posted an 11-2 record and career-best 1.65 ERA in 17 games. The following offseason, he signed a $161 million, seven-year deal with the Yankees.

In a Yankees uniform, Sabathia is 134-84 with a 3.75 ERA.

Earlier this year, the 38-year-old left-hander won his 250th career game and has a 251-157 (.615) career record. In spring training, he announced he would retire at the end of the 2019 season. He is 5-4 with a 4.04 ERA in 13 starts this season.

—Field Level Media