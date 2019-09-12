Voit, Judge lead Yankees to Game 1 win over Tigers

Luke Voit had three hits, including a two-run homer, scored three runs and drove in three more as the New York Yankees defeated the host Detroit Tigers 10-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Sep 12, 2019; Detroit, MI, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit (45) hits a double in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Edwin Encarnacion also ripped a two-run homer for the Yankees. He came out for a pinch-hitter in the seventh, with the team saying he had a left oblique strain. Encarnacion will return to New York for further testing, MLB.com reported.

Aaron Judge reached base four times and scored four runs. Yankees starter J.A. Happ gave up two runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Chad Green (4-4) gave up one run in 2 1/3 innings to record the win.

Dawel Lugo hit a two-run homer and Travis Demeritte added a solo shot for the Tigers. Detroit starter Matthew Boyd (8-11) gave up four runs (two earned) on three hits in five innings.

An error helped the Yankees take the lead in the first. Judge reached on a miscue by third baseman Lugo. Voit, the cleanup batter, then delivered his two-out blast to center that traveled an estimated 449 feet.

The Tigers left two runners stranded in each of the first two innings. Happ struck out Lugo looking with runners on the corners in the first. He retired Victor Reyes on a fly ball to right with runners on first and second in the next inning.

Encarnacion made it 4-0 in the third with his two-run shot to left. Judge drew a two-out walk prior to the long ball.

Reyes struck out with runners in scoring position in the Tigers’ fourth.

Detroit sliced New York’s lead in half in the fifth. Ronny Rodriguez singled with two out and Lugo smacked a homer to right.

The Yankees tacked on three runs against Bryan Garcia in the seventh for a 7-2 lead. A wild pitch scored the first run of the inning and Cameron Maybin delivered a two-run double.

Detroit scored a run in the bottom of the inning. Jeimer Candelario tripled and Rodriguez had an RBI groundout.

Voit’s RBI single and Didi Greogorius’ two-run triple in the eighth upped New York’s lead to 10-3.

—Field Level Media