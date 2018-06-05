MLB: Tigers top Yanks, salvage doubleheader split

Leonys Martin reached base three times and scored twice, and the Detroit Tigers salvaged the second game of a day-night doubleheader by topping the New York Yankees 4-2 on Monday evening at Comerica Park.

Jun 4, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias (42) and center fielder Leonys Martin (12) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Martinez had two hits and an RBI and James McCann scored and knocked in a run for the Tigers, who dropped the opener 7-4.

Winning pitcher Mike Fiers (5-3) gave up two runs on six hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He notched six strikeouts. Shane Greene allowed a hit but struck out the side in the ninth for his 15th save.

Giancarlo Stanton smashed his 13th homer for the Yankees, who saw their five-game winning streak snapped. Brent Gardner contributed a run-scoring triple.

Jun 4, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers catcher James McCann (42) and relief pitcher Shane Greene (61) celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge struck out five times in the nightcap and went 0-for-9 during the doubleheader, fanning eight times. The eight K’s represent a major league record for a doubleheader.

Domingo German (0-4) gave up four runs on seven hits in 6 2/3 innings.

The Tigers struck first in the second inning. Martin led off with a double, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Ronny Rodriguez’s deep sacrifice fly. That gave Rodriguez his first major league RBI.

The Yankees knotted the score the next inning when Clint Frazier singled and Gardner smoked a triple to center.

Detroit took a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Martin slapped a leadoff single, and McCann brought him home with a double to left-center. German retired the next two batters and probably should have gotten out of the inning.

Jeimer Candelario hit a bloop to left that third baseman Miguel Andujar and left fielder Gardner chased. Miscommunication ensued, and the ball dropped in for a gift double.

Stanton, who was hit by a Fiers pitch in the third, got some revenge when he led off the sixth with a homer to left. Fiers departed with two outs and two on, but reliever Louis Coleman, after walking Frazier to load the bases, bested Gardner with a flyout.

Coleman recorded three strikeouts in the seventh, including Judge and Stanton.

German’s night ended when Cabrera drilled a double down the left field line. Adam Warren came in and gave up an RBI double down the right field line to Martinez.