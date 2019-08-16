Sports News
Yankees recall RHP Dull, option Adams

The New York Yankees recalled right-hander Ryan Dull from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

Dull was sent to the Triple-A club after being acquired off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old appeared in seven games with the Oakland Athletics this season and posted a 12.00 ERA. He was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Aug. 5.

Dull owns an 8-9 mark with four saves and a 4.08 ERA in 167 2/3 innings over five seasons (2015-19) with Oakland.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees optioned right-hander Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Adams, 25, is 1-0 with a 7.48 ERA in eight relief appearances with the Yankees this season.

