Yankees plan for '20-30 percent' capacity to open season

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner envisions Yankee Stadium at 20-30 percent capacity to begin the 2020 season later this month.

Steinbrenner said Thursday that the Yankees have worked on diagrams and designs with fan health and safety in mind.

“We’ve done a lot of work,” Steinbrenner said in a YES Network interview. “Ticketmaster has been great helping us out, really putting a diagram together which would keep everybody at least six feet apart, and it would be limited. I’m sure it’ll be in the 20-30 percent (capacity) range, hopefully, at first. It’s definitely possible in the Stadium to keep people at a safe distance, wearing masks at those capacities.”

The Arizona Diamondbacks are not expecting to have fans in the stands this season while other teams, including the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers, reportedly will use cardboard cutouts of fans to give the appearance of crowded seats.