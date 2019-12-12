Yankees re-sign OF Gardner to one-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Oct 19, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner (11) makes a play during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros in game six of the 2019 ALCS playoff baseball series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are re-signing outfielder Brett Gardner to a one-year deal for a guaranteed $12.5 million, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

The deal includes a $2 million signing bonus and $8 million in salary for 2020. There is a $10 million club option for the 2021 season with a $2.5 million buyout if it is not exercised.

Gardner, 36, batted .251 and set career highs in home runs (28) and RBIs (74) in 141 games in 2019, his 12th season in the Bronx.

Gardner won a World Series with New York in 2009, earned an All-Star selection in 2015 and became the second player in franchise history with 100 homers and 250 stolen bases in 2019 (Derek Jeter).

The left-handed hitter has played in 1,499 career games, hitting .260 with 124 homers, 524 RBIs and 267 steals.

