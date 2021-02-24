Yankees' Domingo German apologizes for domestic incident

New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German publicly apologized for his actions that resulted in an 81-game suspension under baseball’s domestic violence policy.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 6, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German (55) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

“I want to sincerely apologize to the Steinbrenner family, my teammates, the front office and those around me who love me,” German said through an interpreter on Wednesday. “I have made mistakes of which I am not proud of, and for that I want to apologize.”

German’s public apology came one day after he addressed his teammates. One teammate, reliever Zack Britton, made critical comments about German last week, saying “Sometimes you don’t get to control who your teammates are ... that’s the situation. I don’t agree with what he did. I don’t think it has any place in the game or off the field at all.”

German, 28, addressed Britton’s comments on Wednesday.

“I did see his comments. He has a right to do that,” German said. “I understood where he was coming from. The good thing is I had the opportunity to talk with him and he basically gave me really good advice on how I can improve.

“At the same time, the comments he made were not to be taken personal, (they were) more on a professional level. Like I said, from that conversation, he gave me really good advice which I’m thankful for.”

German did not discuss the specifics of his actions that led to his suspension, but did confirm that he still has a relationship with his girlfriend.

“My partner and I, thank God we’ve been able to have and had a good relationship,” German said. “We’re together and when you ask ‘how can I be a better person,’ I think one of the ways is through my actions. Showing how I can be a better person through my actions.”

German posted an 18-4 record with a 4.03 ERA in 27 games (24 starts) in 2019, He owns a 20-11 mark with a 4.52 ERA in 55 career games (38 starts) with the Yankees

