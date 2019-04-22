Yankees officially release Gio Gonzalez

FILE PHOTO: Mar 23, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gio Gonzalez (43) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The New York Yankees released left-hander Gio Gonzalez from his minor league contract on Monday, officially making the 33-year-old a free agent.

Gonzalez opted out of the deal on Saturday, leaving the Yankees facing a 48-hour deadline in which to either place on him on the 25-man roster or grant him his release.

He would have received a $3 million base salary plus $300,000 for each start if he was added to the roster.

Gonzalez went 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Gonzalez didn’t land a major league contract in the off season as a free agent, but the market might be a little more active now.

The two-time All-Star is 127-97 with a 3.69 ERA in 11 big league campaigns. He was 10-11 with a 4.21 ERA while splitting last season with the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers.

Gonzalez’s best season came in 2012 when he went 21-8 with a 2.89 ERA for the Nationals.

He began his career with the Oakland Athletics in 2008 and was traded to Washington after the 2011 season.

—Field Level Media