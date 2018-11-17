Report: Yankees looking to deal Gray

Sonny Gray appears to be on his way out of New York as the Yankees weigh offers from multiple teams for the righthander, according to reports.

The Cincinnati Reds and Oakland A’s, who both need starting pitching, were among as many as 11 teams said to be interested in acquiring Gray.

Gray, who turned 29 earlier this month, began his career with the A’s after they took him 18th overall in the 2011 draft.

He was a dependable starter in Oakland, posting a 44-36 record with a 3.42 ERA over parts of five seasons before being traded to the Yankees in 2017.

Gray finished that season with a 4-7 record and 3.72 ERA, but struggled to a 4.90 ERA last season despite posting a winning record (11-9).

The Yankees also need pitching, but are said to be targeting other options to shore up the rotation.

—Field Level Media