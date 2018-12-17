Yankees officially re-sign LHP Happ

FILE PHOTO: Oct 5, 2018; Boston, MA, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ (34) throws the ball during the first inning of game one of the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees officially re-signed left hander J.A. Happ to a two-year deal with a third-year vesting option, the team announced on Monday.

Terms were not announced, but according to multiple reports, the deal is worth $34 million through 2020, while a $17 million option for 2021 would become guaranteed if Happ starts 27-plus games or pitches 165-plus innings in 2020.

Happ, 36, did not arrive in the Bronx until late July via trade from the Toronto Blue Jays, but the 12-year veteran made a big impact for the Yankees. He went 7-0 with a 2.69 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch in helping the team to a 100-62 record and a playoff berth.

Happ also made his first All-Star team and finished 17-6 with a 3.65 ERA in 31 starts in 2018, the fourth time in the past five seasons he made at least 30 starts. His best career season was with the Blue Jays in 2016, when he went 20-4 with a 3.18 ERA.

For his career, Happ is 109-82 with a 3.90 ERA in 284 games (259 starts) in pitching for six teams: the Philadelphia Phillies (2007-10), Houston Astros (2010-12), two stints with Toronto (2012-14, 2016-18), a combined 2015 season with the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pittsburgh, plus the Yankees for part of the 2018 season.

