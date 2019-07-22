Yankees return RHP Holder back to bullpen

FILE PHOTO: Jun 24, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Holder (56) is taken out of the game after giving up five runs against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees recalled right-hander Jonathan Holder on Monday just short of a month after he was sent back to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre.

Holder replaced left-hander Stephen Tarpley on the roster after Yankees optioned the reliever following Sunday’s game.

Holder was 5-2 with a 6.81 with the Yankees in 31 relief appearances before he was optioned following a June 24 outing against the Toronto Blue Jays when he gave up five runs without recording an out. He gave up eight earned runs over his last two outings.

At Triple-A, Holder was 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA in seven appearances, recording one save.

Tarpley had a 6.59 ERA in 13 outings with the Yankees, starting one game. He gave up one run on two hits over 1 1/3 innings in the Yankees’ loss Sunday to the Colorado Rockies.

