Torres' blast gives Yankees MLB home run record

The fourth-inning home run by New York rookie Gleyber Torres on Saturday at Boston was the 265th homer of the season for the Yankees, surpassing the 1997 Seattle Mariners for the most in a single season in major league history.

It was the 24th homer of the season for Torres, who drove a 1-1 fastball from Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez over the right-field fence.

Giancarlo Stanton added homer No. 266 in the seventh inning as the Yankees defeated the Red Sox 8-5.

The two-run shot by Torres drove in Greg Bird and gave New York a 4-1 lead.

Torres’ blast broke New York’s tie with the 1997 Mariners, a lineup that featured Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Alex Rodriguez.

—Field Level Media