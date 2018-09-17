Yankees OF Judge lineup-ready, Chapman getting close

Aaron Judge, activated from the disabled list Friday, is almost ready to return to the starting lineup for the New York Yankees.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 14, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge #99 after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Not far behind is closer Aroldis Chapman, who remains on the DL with left knee tendonitis.

Judge was activated Friday and available for the first time since he was hit by a pitch July 26 and suffered a chip fracture of the wrist.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 21, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) prior to a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge will likely get his first start in nearly two months this week against the Boston Red Sox.

According to the Yankees, Judge began the transition from a high-velocity pitching machine to simulated game at-bats on Monday. Chapman also threw in the simulated game environment.

“Judge had 11 live at-bats off of RHP A.J. Cole, RHP Chance Adams and LHP Phillip Diehl. Additionally, LHP Aroldis Chapman threw 22 pitches to Tyler Wade and Kyle Higashioka,” the Yankees said via Twitter.

Judge played two innings in right field on Friday. He said he’s pain-free when swinging but other baseball movements are not as easy.

—Field Level Media