Judge leads MLB jersey sales for second straight season

For the second straight season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has the most popular jersey in Major League Baseball.

Judge outpaced Houston Astros star Jose Altuve for the top spot on the list released by MLB and the players union on Friday.

Fellow Yankee slugger Giancarlo Stanton also made the top 10 at No. 9.

The Chicago Cubs, meanwhile, have three players in the top seven — Javier Baez (third), Anthony Rizzo (sixth) and Kris Bryant (seventh).

Judge, 26, has played in just 110 games this season and is hitting .278 with 26 home runs and 66 RBIs. Last season, his first full MLB campaign, saw him bat .284 and finish with 52 home runs, 128 runs and 114 RBIs.

Rookie Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was also a popular choice, finishing at No. 8 — three ahead of superstar teammate Mike Trout.

—Field Level Media