Yankees' Judge, Stanton to begin Triple-A rehab stints

FILE PHOTO: May 29, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees Aaron Judge looks on from the dugout prior to a game against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday night as he continues his recovery from a strained left oblique.

Judge has been sidelined since being injured against the Kansas City Royals on April 20. He is batting .288 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 20 games this season.

Judge will likely serve as the designated hitter on Friday night, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

The team also said outfielder Giancarlo Stanton will join Judge at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to continue his rehab stint. Stanton (calf) hit three homers in two games for Class-A Tampa earlier this week.

Boone said Stanton could rejoin the Yankees on Tuesday if he doesn’t have any setbacks.

Stanton has played in just three games this season and is 2-for-8 with seven walks. He went on the injured list on April 1 with a shoulder injury and later suffered a calf injury during his rehab assignment.

—Field Level Media