Yankees OF Judge back in lineup

Aaron Judge is back in the New York Yankees’ lineup Tuesday, batting second and playing in right field.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 21, 2018; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts to a fan in the eleventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park.

This will be Judge’s first appearance at the plate since he was hit by a pitch on July 26 and sustained a chip fracture in his right wrist. He was activated off the 10-day disabled list last week to play defense but wasn’t cleared to bat.

The news of his return came Tuesday afternoon. In the morning, Yankees executives gathered to observe him in a simulated game.

Judge landed a home run into the opposite-field seats in his second such controlled workout in as many days. With the threat of rain moving the Yankees’ home game against the Boston Red Sox from a 1:05 p.m. ET to 7:05 p.m. start, minor league right-handed pitcher Adonis Rosa took to the mound at Yankee Stadium to face Judge.

Manager Aaron Boone, general manager Brian Cashman, hitting coach Marcus Thames and special adviser Reggie Jackson were among those who showed up to watch Rosa pitch to the All-Star outfielder.

Rosa threw two sessions. In that time, Judge also put three other balls in play but swung and missed at several pitches, according to MLB.com.

Tuesday’s game opens a three-game series between the Yankees and the rival Red Sox. Boston will clinch the American League East with a win in any game. In the meantime, the Yankees will try to maintain and widen their 1 1/2-game lead over Oakland in the American League wild-card standings.

