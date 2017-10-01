FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yankees to expand netting after girl earlier hit in face
October 1, 2017 / 10:00 PM / in 18 days

Yankees to expand netting after girl earlier hit in face

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The Sports Xchange) - The New York Yankees announced on Sunday they will significantly expand protective netting at Yankee Stadium next season and their spring training complex in Tampa, Fla.

The announcement was made 11 days after a young girl was hospitalized after being struck in the face by a line drive from New York third baseman Todd Frazier during the fifth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins.

The Yankees did not reveal specific plans but in a statement said, “While the current protective netting meets the recommended guidelines established by Major League Baseball, the additional protective netting we are planning to install for the 2018 season will exceed the current guidelines.”

After the game, players from both sides urged expanded netting to be required at all stadiums.

