Reports: Yanks reach deal with RHP Darren O'Day

The New York Yankees have agreed to terms with veteran relief pitcher Darren O’Day on a one-year deal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday.

The deal, pending a physical, could become a two-year deal via player and team options, per the reports.

It’s the latest move for the Yankees, who traded Adam Ottavino to the Boston Red Sox on Monday and acquired Jameson Taillon from Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The 38-year-old O’Day spent the past two seasons in Atlanta after a seven-year stint in Baltimore. The submarine-style righty also pitched for the Texas Rangers (2009-11), New York Mets (2009) and Los Angeles Angels, where he started his career in 2008.

O’Day went 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 19 games last season with the Braves, striking out 22 batters in 16 1/3 innings. He made five postseason appearances.

For his career, O’Day is 40-19 with a 2.51 ERA with 600 strikeouts in 576 2/3 innings. He earned his lone All-Star appearance in 2015 with the Orioles, going 6-2 with a 1.52 ERA in 68 games with six saves.