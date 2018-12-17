Yankees pay Sabathia's $500K bonus despite ejection in finale

FILE PHOTO: Oct 9, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) in game four of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

CC Sabathia gave up half a million dollars to show he had his teammate’s back. Instead, the New York Yankees paid their veteran left-hander for his loyalty.

The 38-year-old pitcher was two innings from receiving a $500,000 for pitching 155 innings last season when he was ejected for throwing at the Tampa Bay Rays’ Jesus Sucre in the sixth inning of Sabathia’s final outing of the season. Rather than pitch out of the bullpen to get his bonus, Sabathia stayed at 153 innings.

A review of the Yankees’ final luxury tax payroll for the season revealed the Yankees paid Sabathia the $500,000 bonus, multiple outlets reported Monday.

“It was something that we did very private and weren’t looking to publicize, and I’ll just leave it at that,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told The Associated Press.

“We thought it was a very nice gesture by the Yankees,” Sabathia’s agent, Kyle Thousand of Roc Nation Sports, told The AP. “CC was very appreciative and is really excited to come back next year and, hopefully, win a championship.”

With two outs in the fifth inning on Sept. 27, Sabathia hit the Rays’ Jake Bauers with a pitch on the hand at Tropicana Field. In the top of the sixth, Tampa bay reliever Andrew Kittredge threw a pitch behind the neck of Yankees catcher Austin Romine.

In the top of the sixth, with the Yankees leading 11-0, Sabathia throwing only 55 pitches and the innings bonus looking like a sure thing, the 18-year veteran hit Sucre and was immediately ejected.

The Yankees signed Sabathia to a one-year deal worth a reported $8 million in November. Sabathia is four wins shy of 250 for his career.

—Field Level Media