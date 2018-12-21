Report: Yankees' Sabathia undergoes angioplasty

New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia underwent angioplasty recently and is expected to report to spring training in mid-February as scheduled, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 9, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) in game four of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The procedure took place Dec. 11 after the pitcher “began experiencing symptoms of acid reflux and heartburn, and noticed that he began to sweat more quickly than usual while riding an exercise bike,” according to Rosenthal.

He had been set travel to London with Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to promote the series the two clubs will play there in June, but a visit to his doctor ended his participation.

Sabathia, 38, was found to have a blockage in an artery leading to his heart, and the angioplasty was done to insert a stent to open the artery, Rosenthal said.

At a follow-up visit on Friday, Sabathia was told his prognosis was excellent, according to the report. Not having the procedure done could have put him at risk for a heart attack.

He has resumed “limited activity” in preparation for the season, his 19th, Rosenthal reported.

In November, Sabathia and the Yankees agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal to keep him in pinstripes for another season.

He has spent the past 10 seasons with the Yankees. He went 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts in 2018.

Sabathia is 129-80 with a 3.74 ERA in 284 starts with New York. He went 59-23 in his first three seasons with the club but last won 15 games in 2012.

He joined the Yankees prior to the 2009 season when he signed a seven-year, $161 million deal as a free agent.

Overall, he is 246-153 with a 3.70 ERA in 538 career starts over 18 seasons. Sabathia needs just 14 strikeouts to become the 17th member of the 3,000-strikeout club.

—Field Level Media