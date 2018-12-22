Yankees' Sabathia undergoes angioplasty

New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia recently underwent angioplasty to clear a blocked artery, his agent announced Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 27, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Thousand of Roc Nation Sports issued a statement that read, “CC was experiencing some chest pain which turned out to be a blockage in one artery to his heart. A procedure was done to insert a stent to clear the blockage on Dec. 11. CC is doing great and will be reporting to spring training on time to get ready to play for his upcoming final season in 2019.”

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman added in a team-issued statement, “We are thankful that CC was smart enough to convey his symptoms to our medical staff, and in turn they immediately engaged NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, who quickly determined the root cause of what ailed him.

“We are also encouraged that the procedure CC underwent was performed as planned. He is such a dynamic person beyond his excellence on the field, and we will proceed with his health at the forefront of our priorities.

“We will continue to follow the guidance and expertise of the doctors — who have conveyed that CC will report as scheduled to Tampa in February to prepare for the 2019 season.”

Sabathia had been set travel to London with Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to promote the series the two clubs will play there in June, but a visit to his doctor ended his participation.

Sabathia, 38, was found to have a blockage in an artery leading to his heart, and the angioplasty was done to insert a stent to open the artery, Rosenthal said.

In November, Sabathia and the Yankees agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal to keep him in pinstripes for another season.

He has spent the past 10 seasons with the Yankees. He went 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts in 2018.

Sabathia is 129-80 with a 3.74 ERA in 284 starts with New York. He went 59-23 in his first three seasons with the club but last won 15 games in 2012.

He joined the Yankees prior to the 2009 season when he signed a seven-year, $161 million deal as a free agent.

Overall, he is 246-153 with a 3.70 ERA in 538 career starts over 18 seasons. Sabathia needs just 14 strikeouts to become the 17th member of the 3,000-strikeout club.

