Report: Yankees' Sabathia to retire after '19 season

New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia will announce in a news conference Saturday that he is retiring after the 2019 season, according to a report Wednesday from MLB.com.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 9, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) in game four of the 2018 ALDS playoff baseball series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sabathia signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the team in November.

The following month, he underwent an angioplasty procedure to clear a blocked artery, but he got the go-ahead from doctors in January to resume workouts.

The 38-year-old has spent the past 10 seasons with the Yankees. He went 9-7 with a 3.65 ERA in 29 starts in 2018.

Sabathia is 129-80 with a 3.74 ERA in 284 starts with New York. He went 59-23 in his first three seasons with the club but last won 15 games in 2012.

He joined the Yankees prior to the 2009 season when he signed a seven-year, $161 million deal as a free agent.

The six-time All-Star has made three appearances with the Yankees and also had three with the Cleveland Indians between 2001-08. He also played part of 2008 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Sabathia won the American League Cy Young Award in 2007 when he went 19-7 with a 3.21 ERA in 34 starts for the Indians.

Overall, he is 246-153 with a 3.70 ERA in 538 career starts over 18 seasons. Sabathia needs just 14 strikeouts to become the 17th member of the 3,000-strikeout club.

—Field Level Media