Yankees' Sabathia suspended five games in 2019

Major League Baseball announced suspensions Saturday for New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Andrew Kittredge for incidents that occurred in the sixth inning of Thursday afternoon’s game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Sep 27, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) reacts and points to the Tampa Bay Rays dugout as he hits catcher Jesus Sucre (45) (not pictured) by a pitch and gets ejected from the game during the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Sabathia earned a five-game suspension for the start of next season and received an undisclosed fine for intentionally plunking Rays catcher Jesus Sucre in the bottom of the sixth, after warnings had been issued.

Kittredge received a three-game suspension, also for 2019, and an undisclosed fine for throwing a pitch near the head of Yankees catcher Austin Romine in the top of the inning.

Sabathia has already filed an appeal, according to a press release from the league office.

—Field Level Media