Sports News
June 29, 2019 / 4:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Report: Yankees' Severino's rehab hits a snag

1 Min Read

Feb 21, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) poses for a photo on photo day at George M Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees ace Luis Severino, who has been sidelined since spring training, still has not thrown off a mound and recently underwent another MRI, according to a report from MLB.com.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman called it “unfortunate,” but said the team still expects Severino to return at some point this season.

The 25-year-old right-hander has been on the 60-day injured list with a lat strain that occurred during spring training. Manager Aaron Boone said the injury is about 90 percent healed but that Severino won’t throw until it is completely recovered.

A two-time All-Star, Severino was 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 32 starts last season.

The Yankees are in London to play a two-game series against the Boston Red Sox, the first time Major League Baseball has played in Europe.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below