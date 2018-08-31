Yankees' Stanton hits 300th career HR

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton joined the 300-home run club, hitting a two-run shot in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night.

Aug 30, 2018; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits two run home run for his 300th career home run in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium.

Stanton, who ended a 10-game homerless drought, sent a 3-1 pitch into the right-field seats off of Tigers starter Francisco Liriano. The blast was Stanton’s 33rd of the season.

The milestone homer came in Stanton’s 1,119th career game, making last year’s NL MVP and home run champ the fifth-fastest to reach 300. Alex Rodriguez, Juan Gonzalez, Ryan Howard and Ralph Kiner are the four players to reach the mark faster.

Stanton, 28, also becomes the ninth-youngest slugger to reach the mark.

