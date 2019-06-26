Yankees' Stanton to IL, will miss London trip

Jun 24, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is returning to the 10-day injured list with a strained right PCL and will miss this weekend’s trip to London, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday.

Boone told reporters before Wednesday’s 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays that Stanton would “probably” join the Yankees for their two-game series in London against the Boston Red Sox and would not go on the IL, citing a clean MRI on Stanton’s knee. After the game, however, he said Stanton will indeed be moved to the IL and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

“I didn’t necessarily anticipate that,” Boone said of the IL trip. “I think that kind of explains the pain he was in when he came in. So frustrated for him, knowing how much he’s worked to get back and kind of the couple of setbacks that he’s had along the way in getting back. “

Stanton exited Tuesday’s game against the Blue Jays after the third inning due to a right knee contusion.

He singled to left in his first at-bat Tuesday and appeared to hurt himself sliding awkwardly into third headfirst when Toronto pitcher Clayton Richard spiked his hand. He took second when Luke Voit hit a ground ball that third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grabbed on a diving attempt, then Stanton tried to reach third on the throw to first.

Wednesday morning, Boone had been positive about the injury, though he said the team would take a cautious approach with the slugger.

“Tests were good,” Boone told reporters. “There’s no swelling in there, but he’s a bit sore and stuff. He’s going through treatment right now. Nothing as far as (injured list) moves or anything like that. We’re kind of seeing how the next few hours unfold, and even the next few days.”

Stanton returned to the lineup on June 18 after missing 68 games with a torn left bicep, a strained left shoulder and a strained left calf. He hit his first homer Monday and is 9-for-31 (.290) with seven RBIs in nine games this season.

—Field Level Media