MRI shows no new injury for Yankees' Stanton

An MRI exam on the right knee of New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton came back clean, though manager Aaron Boone said the team will take a cautious approach with the slugger.

“Tests were good,” Boone told reporters Wednesday morning. “There’s no swelling in there, but he’s a bit sore and stuff. He’s going through treatment right now. Nothing as far as (injured list) moves or anything like that. We’re kind of seeing how the next few hours unfold, and even the next few days.”

Stanton exited Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after the third inning due to a right knee contusion.

He singled to left in his first at-bat and appeared to hurt himself sliding awkwardly into third headfirst when Toronto pitcher Clayton Richard spiked his hand. He took second when Luke Voit hit a ground ball that third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had to make a diving play on and then attempted to reach third on the throw to first.

Stanton returned to the lineup on June 18 after missing 68 games with a torn left bicep, a strained left shoulder and a strained left calf. He hit his first homer Monday and is 9-for-31 (.290) with seven RBIs in nine games this season.

“Hopefully it’s not something that’s too long, and we get him back up and running pretty soon, because I feel like over the past couple days, his timing had been getting pretty good, so hopefully this is a small bump in the road, but we’ll just have to see,” Boone said.

Boone said Stanton “probably” would travel with the team Wednesday night to London, where the Yankees and Boston Red Sox will play a two-game series this weekend.

He was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Blue Jays.

