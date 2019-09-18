Yankees OF Stanton set to return to starting lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was activated from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and is in the starting lineup for their home game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Stanton, who has appeared in just nine games this season due to multiple injuries, was scheduled to bat fifth and start in left field.

Stanton last appeared June 25 before spraining his right knee. That game was just his sixth since returning from a 2 1/2-month stint on the injured list.

With his return Wednesday, Stanton can help the Yankees clinch their first American League East title since 2012. A win Wednesday or loss by the Tampa Bay Rays will earn them the spot.

Stanton, 29, played in the season’s first three games before landing on the IL on April due to a left biceps strain. He subsequently was slowed by left shoulder and left calf ailments before returning to action June 18.

With the Yankees on their way to the playoffs, the team plans to work Stanton back into action gradually.

“I may build him up a little bit,” manager Aaron Boone said on Tuesday. “He could play a handful of innings and I might pull him, things like that, especially with rosters being what you have here in the month of September.”

Stanton, a four-time All-Star, entered Wednesday batting .290 (9-for-31) with one homer and seven RBIs this season. The 2017 National League MVP has a .268 career average with 306 homers and 779 RBIs in 1,153 games for the Florida/Miami Marlins (2010-17) and the Yankees (2018-19).

Also Wednesday, the Yankees placed right-handed reliever Dellin Betances on the 60-day injured list with a partial tear of his left Achilles’ tendon, and the team claimed right-hander Ryan Dull off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

—Field Level Media