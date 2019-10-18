Stanton returns to Yankees' lineup for ALCS Game 5

FILE PHOTO: Oct 17, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) fields balls in the outfield during batting practice before game four of the 2019 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton is back in the lineup for the New York Yankees, who face elimination Friday night in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

Stanton, who played in the opening game of the ALCS before missing three games in a row with a quadriceps strain, will bat fourth and serve as designated hitter, replacing Edwin Encarnacion in the lineup.

DJ LaMahieu is playing first base and batting leadoff.

Stanton attempted to play Thursday but manager Aaron Boone wasn’t comfortable playing him after a pregame workout.

He’s 3 for 10 in the playoffs with a home run.

Stanton tested his quadriceps by doing some running drills approximately four and a half hours before the first pitch of Thursday’s contest.

—Field Level Media