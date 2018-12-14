Joan Steinbrenner, wife of former Yankees owner George, dies

FILE PHOTO: Joan Steinbrenner (L), widow of George Steinbrenner, walks out of the dugout as she is introduced before the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies MLB spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, February 26, 2011 REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Joan Steinbrenner, wife of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, died Friday at her home in Tampa, Fla., the team has announced. She was 83.

According to a statement by the Yankees, she was surrounded by family in her final moments. She was the team’s sitting vice chairperson at the time of her death.

“Joan was a compassionate and caring matriarch whose profound love for her family and those in the community always inspired us,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement.

“Her elegance and grace touched everyone around her, and we know her spirit will live on through her legacy of good works. We are grateful to have had her in our lives, and she will be deeply missed.”

Joan Steinbrenner was born Elizabeth Joan Zieg in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, in 1935 and would graduate from Ohio State University. She married George Steinbrenner on May 12, 1956. George, who led a group that purchased the Yankees in 1973, died on July 13, 2010.

According to the Yankees, Joan “participated in many community projects and supported numerous philanthropic organizations over the years.”

She is survived by four children, 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. All four children — Hal, Hank, Jennifer and Jessica — are the club’s current general partners.

—Field Level Media