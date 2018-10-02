Yankees name Severino wild-card game starter

The New York Yankees want another crack at the Boston Red Sox, and they’re hoping Luis Severino will deliver it to them.

Sep 25, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) is congratulated in the dugout at the end of the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Manager Aaron Boone on Tuesday announced the right-handed 19-game winner will start for the Yankees against the Oakland A’s on Wednesday in the American League wild-card game.

“I think he’s ready for this. Hopefully he can get us off to a good start tomorrow,” Boone told the media Tuesday during workout day at Yankee Stadium.

It is believed the team was looking at three options — Severino, J.A. Happ and Masahiro Tanaka.

“We met Saturday night as a staff and [GM Brian Cashman] came up to Boston,” Boone said, per NJ.com’s Randy Miller. “We talked through it. A lot of guys had input in the decision with reasons one way or the other. I just took all that information and on it. I felt like at some point Sunday for sure that I wanted to go with Sevy in this game and that’s where we’re at with it.”

There is no debating Severino’s abilities, as evidenced by his 19-8 record, 220 strikeouts and 10.3 strikeouts-per-nine-innings ratio. He made a career-high 32 starts in 2018, his second straight season as an All-Star. He is also going to pitch on seven days’ rest.

But if there is reason for concern, it would be in the team he is facing. Severino was 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA in two starts against Oakland this season. He surrendered six earned runs on 11 hits in 8 2/3 innings in the two starts combined.

The winner of the one-game playoff will face Boston in the American League Division Series. The Red Sox set a franchise record with 108 wins this season.

The Yankees won 100 games themselves, while Oakland won 97.

—Field Level Media