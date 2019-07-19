Yankees' Boone suspended 1 game for umpire rant

Jul 18, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) argues with home plate umpire Brennan Miller (55) after being ejected during the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was suspended one game and fined an undisclosed amount for his rant at home plate umpire Brennan Miller during Thursday’s afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Major League Baseball Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre announced the discipline Friday for “inappropriate actions, including contact with the home plate umpire.”

Boone will miss Friday night’s home game against the Colorado Rockies.

Boone was ejected in the second inning for his tirade against Miller. Players Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu were upset with Miller’s strike calls and Boone went out to argue and the field microphone picked up his words.

He told Miller “my guys are (bleeping) savages in that box and you’re having a piece of (bleep) start to this game. I feel bad for ya but (bleeping) get better.”

Boone used the savages’ phrase — with profanity — two more times and strongly told Miller to tighten up the strike zone.

First baseman Luke Voit was impressed with Boone’s choice of the word “savages.”

“Not a lot of coaches I think would back it up and use that type of word, but I think we appreciate it,” Voit told reporters on Thursday, “and we are a bunch of savages.”

