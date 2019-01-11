Davis agrees to one-year, $16.5 million deal with A's

FILE PHOTO: Sep 21, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis (2) throws his jersey in celebration after hitting a solo home run for a walk off win against the Minnesota Twins during the tenth inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports - 11297999

Major league home run leader Khris Davis and the Oakland Athletics avoided arbitration on Friday when the slugger agreed to a one-year, $16.5 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Davis established career highs with 48 homers and 123 RBIs last season while making $10.5 million. His RBI total ranked second in the majors.

Davis has three straight seasons of at least 40 homers and 100 RBIs. He leads the majors with 133 homers during the stretch and ranks second with 335 RBI.

Four other Athletics agreed to terms: outfielder Mark Canha, left-hander Sean Manaea, second baseman Jurickson Profar and shortstop Marcus Semien.

Canha, 29, batted .249 with a career-best 17 homers to go with 52 RBIs in 122 games. He reportedly agreed to $2.05 million after making $547,500 last season.

Manaea, 26, went 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA in 27 starts before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury and his 2019 salary wasn’t immediately known. He tossed a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox on April 21 and made $550,000 last season.

Profar, 25, agreed to make $3.6 million after he batted .254 with 20 homers and 77 RBIs in 146 games for the Texas Rangers in 2018. He made $1.05 million last season and was acquired by the Athletics in December.

Semien, 28, will make $5.9 million, nearly double the $3.125 million he made in 2018. He hit .255 with 15 homers and 70 RBIs in 159 games and set career highs for runs (89), hits (161) and steals (14).

