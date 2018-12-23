Report: A's bring back RHP Fiers on 2-year deal

The Oakland Athletics and free agent right-hander Mike Fiers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract, according to a report from MLB.com on Saturday.

Fiers will receive between $14 million and $15 million on the deal, according to the report.

Fiers, who joined the Athletics after an August waiver trade with Detroit, went 5-2 with a 3.74 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) for Oakland. He was non-tendered by the A’s last month as he was projected to earn roughly $10 million for 2019 via arbitration.

Between Oakland and Detroit, the 33-year-old Fiers went 12-8 with a 3.56 ERA in 31 games (30 starts) last season.

Fiers, who has also pitched for the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers, has a career 4.04 ERA in his eight major league seasons.

—Field Level Media