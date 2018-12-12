A's sign veteran catcher Herrmann to 1-year contract

Aug 11, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Chris Herrmann (26) hits an RBI double to center field against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics have signed veteran catcher Chris Herrmann to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Herrmann, 31, is expected to compete with returning catcher Josh Phegley in a backup role, although the team has not acquired a starter. Last year’s primary catcher, Jonathan Lucroy, is a free agent.

In 340 games over seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners, Herrmann has a career batting average of .205, 24 home runs and 95 RBIs. He appeared in 106 games for Arizona in 2017, hitting .181 with 10 homers and 27 RBIs.

In 2018, Herrmann’s only season in Seattle, he appeared in 36 games, hitting .237 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Herrmann was a sixth-round draft picks of the Twins in 2009.

