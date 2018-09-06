A's RHP Kelley cut thumb washing dishes

Oakland Athletics right-hander Shawn Kelley’s recent absence is due to a lacerated right thumb, an injury that occurred while he was washing dishes.

Aug 22, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Shawn Kelley (31) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Kelley told reporters that he nearly cut off the tip of the thumb while cleaning a knife last Friday.

“A really sharp knife, too,” Kelley told the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday. “It went pretty deep. You know how usually when you cut your finger, it takes a second to start bleeding? This was instant. There was blood everywhere. It wasn’t a fun afternoon.”

Kelley said his thumbnail prevented the blade from slicing off a portion of the thumb.

“This is why you shouldn’t wash dishes,” Kelley said jokingly.

Kelley hopes to be available on Friday when the Athletics begin a three-game home series against the Texas Rangers.

“I want to pitch so bad,” Kelley said. “The good thing is, I’m just two days away from being back, and my elbow’s gotten a little extra rest for the stretch run.”

The 34-year-old Kelley has been superb since being acquired from the Washington Nationals in early August. He hasn’t allowed a run in 10 appearances for Oakland and has given up just two hits over 8 2/3 innings.

—Field Level Media