Athletics' Manaea undergoes shoulder surgery

Oakland Athletics left-hander Sean Manaea underwent what the team called successful shoulder surgery on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Aug 24, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sean Manaea (55) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Manaea, who was 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA and a no-hitter in 27 starts this season, was shut down indefinitely in late August with was then called rotator cuff tendinitis.

A release from the club on Wednesday said the surgeons performed a subacromial decompression, acromioplasty and posterior labral repair. The procedure was done at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, the Athletics announced.

Manaea, a first-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2013, is expected to miss all of the 2019 season. In three seasons covering 81 games (80 starts) and 464 innings, Manaea is 31-28 with a 3.94 ERA.

When he went on the disabled list, Manaea was tied for second in the American League in games started, ninth in innings pitched and sixth in fewest walks per nine innings (1.79).

He tossed the seventh no-hitter in Oakland history on April 21 against the Boston Red Sox, striking out 10 and walking two in a 3-0 victory.

—Field Level Media