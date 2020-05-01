Former A's minor-leaguer Marte dies of COVID-19

Former Oakland minor-leaguer Miguel Marte died after a battle with the coronavirus, the Athletics announced Friday. He was 30.

A GoFundMe account to aid his family indicates Marte died Tuesday.

Marte, who was from the Dominican Republic, was in the Oakland system from 2008-12.

The Major League Baseball Players Association joined the Athletics in paying tribute to Marte.

“Players and the entire baseball community mourn the passing of Miguel Marte. We extend our most sincere condolences to Miguel’s family,” the MLBPA said in a tweet.

Marte was a first baseman and catcher who played in 227 minor league games, most of them at the rookie-ball level. He batted .251 with 16 homer and 117 RBIs in 726 at-bats.

Marte’s survivors include wife Jasmin and twin children Isabella and Miguel Angel.

—Field Level Media