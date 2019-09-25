A's reinstate RHP Montas from 80-game suspension

FILE PHOTO: Jun 15, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics reinstated right-hander Frankie Montas to the active roster on Wednesday, after he served an 80-game suspension following a failed test for a performance-enhancing drug.

Montas, who has not pitched since June 20, is scheduled to start Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

The A’s are clinging to a playoff spot, on top of the American League wild-card standings but just a half game ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays heading into play Wednesday. The Cleveland Indians are lurking a full game behind.

Montas, 26, is 9-2 this season with a 2.70 ERA over 15 starts. He is 15-9 in his career with a 3.92 ERA in 58 appearances (28 starts) for the A’s and Chicago White Sox. Despite his return during the final week of the regular season, Montas will not be eligible for the playoffs if the A’s advance.

