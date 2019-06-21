A's RHP Montas suspended 80 games for PED use

Oakland Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas was suspended 80 games without pay on Friday after testing positive for Ostarine in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program.

FILE PHOTO: Jun 9, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas (47) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ostarine is a performance-enhancing substance that helps prevent muscle wasting while improving stamina and fitness.

The 26-year-old Montas was enjoying a breakthrough season with a 9-2 record and 2.70 ERA in 15 starts. He struck out 97 and walked just 21 in 90 innings and figured to have a solid chance at being named to the American League All-Star team.

Montas, who is from the Dominican Republic, accepted responsibility for the “mistake” and apologized to the Athletics and the team’s fans.

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that MLB recently notified me I have tested positive for Ostarine, a prohibited substance under MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement,” Montas said in a statement released through the Major League Baseball Players Association. “While I never intended to take any prohibited substance, I unfortunately and unknowingly ingested a contaminated supplement that I had purchased over-the-counter at a nutrition store here in the United States.

“That said, I respect MLB rules and understand my responsibilities under the Joint Drug Agreement, and accept full responsibility. I sincerely apologize to the A’s organization, the fans, my teammates and my family for this mistake. My hope is to be able to return to the A’s later this season and contribute as best I can.”

Because of the suspension, Montas will be ineligible to pitch in the postseason should Oakland qualify. The A’s will have six games left in the regular season once he is eligible to return.

“The A’s were disappointed upon learning of the suspension,” the team said in a statement. “We fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Frankie back after the discipline has been served.”

Montas was 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA in 13 appearances (11 starts) last season before becoming Oakland’s best starter this season.

—Field Level Media