Stanton, Severino, help Yankees cruise past A's

Giancarlo Stanton homered and had four hits as the New York Yankees beat the Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Sunday following a lengthy rain delay at Yankee Stadium.

After a rain delay of two hours, 45 minutes, Stanton helped the Yankees win for the 19th time in 22 games by producing his second four-hit game of the season and sixth of his career.

The first three hits were off left-hander Brett Anderson (0-2) as Stanton continued hitting southpaws well. After his big day, he is batting .429 (15-for-35) with seven homers and 15 RBIs off left-handed pitching.

Stanton had a two-run single in the first and then became the fourth Yankee to reach double digits in homers in the fifth. It is the first time the Yankees had four players reach double-digit homers in the first 40 games of a season.

Stanton added a double in the seventh off right-hander Santiago Casilla.

Aaron Hicks added an RBI single and run-scoring groundout as the Yankees also improved to 13-2 in their last 15 home games.

Aaron Judge contributed a run-scoring single in the eighth and scored twice.

Luis Severino (6-1) allowed one run and five hits in six innings. He struck out seven, won his fourth straight decision and allowed one run or less for the 21st time since the start of last season.

Jed Lowrie hit an RBI single for the Athletics and Mark Canha homered in the ninth for Oakland, which lost for the fifth time in six games. Oakland was held to two runs or less for the sixth time in eight games.

Anderson allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Yankees loaded the bases before an out was recorded and took a two-run lead 15 pitches in on a single up the middle by Stanton. After Anderson got a double play, the Yankees made it 3-0 on a base hit past the mound by Hicks.

Oakland scored on Lowrie’s bloop single to right field in the fifth. The hit scored Jonathan Lucroy after catcher Gary Sanchez dropped Judge’s short-hop throw from right.

Stanton made it 4-1 with two outs in the fifth when he drove a 2-1 fastball over the right-center field fence and into the Yankees bullpen. The Yankees scored their final two runs on Hicks’ grounder in the seventh and Judge’s single in the eighth.

Canha made it 6-2 with a homer to center field off Chasen Shreve.

